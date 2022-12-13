Don’t lose hope, says disabled British mother after world-first birth

A mother with a rare, recessive condition – who is believed to be the first in the world to give birth to a healthy baby – hopes to inspire others with disabilities and wants to have more children.

Hira Ahmad, from Wandsworth in London, gave birth to her daughter Dua on January 29 despite having Bruck syndrome – a condition with fewer than 50 recorded cases worldwide that means she has brittle bones, restricted growth and uses a wheelchair.

The 28-year-old, who grew up breaking bones so regularly she was taken to a hospital every three months, said she wants to share her story to inspire other mothers with physical disabilities.

“People doubt on you … they will say ‘you won’t be able to have a baby, it’ll be very difficult for you’,” said Mrs Ahmad, an insurance officer at Wandsworth Council.

Hira Ahmad, from Wandsworth, London, gave birth to her daughter Dua (pictured) on January 29 despite having Bruck syndrome, a condition with fewer than 50 recorded cases worldwide, which means she has brittle bones, restricted growth and uses a wheelchair. Picture: Hira Ahmad/PA Wire

“But I just want to put out there that no matter what, don’t lose your hope.

“I want my baby girl to go out there and explain to people that my mum is someone who had Bruck Syndrome and is a wheelchair user full time, she’s got brittle bones, but she still managed to deliver me in the safest way.

“I want her to look up to me and have that inspiration from her mother.”

Mrs Ahmad, supported by her husband Ather Amin, a 24-year-old MOT tester, required specialist care during her pregnancy at St George’s Hospital in London.

Led by Professor Asma Khalil, the measures included monthly blood and iron infusions for anaemia and foetal testing to check if Dua would also have brittle bone disease.

“It was the most excitement I’ve had in my entire life, knowing that she’s actually going to be a very healthy baby,” Mrs Ahmad said.

“When the doctors clarified to me [Dua would not have the condition], I had tears of happiness in my eyes.”

Given Mrs Ahmad’s unique case, doctors ran a simulated theatre trial in efforts to address the difficulties she would face in positioning herself during the birth to avoid injuries such as fractures or dislocations.

Due to previous surgery for scoliosis, which involved a metal rod being used to straighten Mrs Ahmad’s spine to alleviate pressure on her heart, she gave birth via C-section under general anaesthetic.

She had gone into labour unexpectedly early – 36 weeks into her pregnancy, But after being rushed to hospital, the birth was a success and Dua was born without complications at St George’s in London.

Mrs Ahmad praised the care she received at St George’s Hospital in London, stating doctors talked her through every stage and listened to her input to help tailor her specialist care.

Mrs Ahmad said caring for Dua had been “difficult” over the past year and she has been helped by her mother and husband.

“In the beginning it was very difficult … holding a tiny baby and pushing yourself in a wheelchair from one room to the other,” she said.