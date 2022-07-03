The MND campaigner, who revealed his diagnosis of the condition in 2017, met rugby stars Kenny Logan and Jamie Ritchie among others at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The occasion was to celebrateWeir’s annual My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF) Scotland Golf Day.

More than 50 people took part in the event on Tuesday (June 30) to raise funds to support research into the causes of MND.

Doddie Weir with Jill Douglas at the MNDF Scotland Golf Day. The annual event raised more than £20,000 for motor neuron disease (MND).

Other guests among Weir’s family and friends included Deacon Blue drummer and broadcaster Dougie Vipond and chief executive of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation Jill Douglas.

Speaking about the event, Douglas said: “We loved seeing so many friends of Doddie’s come along to the annual My Name’5 Doddie Foundation Scotland Golf Day.

“The foundation is committed to funding vital research so we may one day find a cure for MND, and the funds raised through this event, and many more to come, will help as we continue on this road to a world free of MND.”

The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, is the venue for next weekend’s Scottish Open.

Doddie Weir with players and friends at the MNDF Scotland Golf Day.

Weir, who earned 61 caps for Scotland, has likened his fight against MND to a rugby match, saying the result will take care of itself as long as he does “all the little tasks”.

Speaking last year about his foundation, the 51-year-old said: “Much like my playing days I feel like a small cog in a big machine that has grown up around me from my chiropractor/miracle worker Donald Francis to the tireless support of Jill Douglas.

“And of course, there is my immediate family, who give me so much strength every day.

“Sometimes I feel embarrassed to receive all the attention that I have done because I am not doing it by myself. It is a team effort, I am just the not so handsome face of it. Also I would like to make clear that this was never just about curing my disease.”

He added: “This was about the wider fight for all those thousands of people who do not have the support network that I am fortunate enough to possess.”

In November last year, Weir revealed that he can no longer walk unaided due to motor neurone disease.

He now relies on his family to help him get about after losing his confidence following a serious fall.

The ex-Stewart’s Melville, Newcastle Falcons, Scotland and British Lions lock forward said: “I need someone to hold onto me while I walk. My hands and arms don't work, so I do fall, I do trip.

“I had a bad fall in February. I lost my confidence in walking, and I do need help with food, drinking.

“I'm still able to control the TV and annoy the kids, family and friends."

In the February fall, he was rushed to hospital after he tripped on a carpet and hit his head at a surgery.

He said: “I was out for two or three minutes, got stitches, lost a tooth and hurt my knee and elbow. I woke up in an ambulance.