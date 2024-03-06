Culloden: Sword from 18th century, found on battlefield where Bonnie Prince Charlie army defeated, put up for auction

A sword found on the battlefield at Culloden is expected to fetch hundreds of pounds at auction in Edinburgh this month.

The 18th-century basket hilted broadsword was recovered from Culloden Moor, near Inverness, where Bonnie Prince Charlie's army was routed by Government troops on April 16, 1746.

The clansman's sword, which shows armourer's marks on the 87cm long tapering double-edged blade, has remained in the same Scottish collection for over a century.

The 18th-century basket-hilted broadsword has an estimate of £500-800 from Bonhams. Picture: Bonhams

It will go under the hammer at Bonhams auctioneers in Edinburgh in an online sale running from March 11-21.

The rare object is expected to attract international interest due to the allure of Bonnie Prince Charlie and his romantic, but ill-fated campaign to return the Stuart monarchy to the throne. Although rusted, experts say it could fetch considerably more than its £500 to £800 estimate.

Kenneth Naples, of Bonhams, said: "This 18th-century basket hilted broadsword is of a type that would have been carried into battle by Jacobites at Culloden.

"It is said to have been recovered from the battlefield and later became part of a collection of items relating to Scottish history. It has remained in the same family for many years.

The 18th-century basket-hilted broadsword is up for auction. Picture: Bonhams

"This broadsword was made to be used in battle and is said to have been present at Culloden, which was a key moment in Scotland's history.

"There is strong international interest in items connected to the Jacobite risings and the Battle of Culloden in particular, not only in the UK, but in America, Canada and wherever there are Scots in the world. I would not be surprised to see it exceed its estimate."

The Battle of Culloden was the final engagement of the Jacobite Rising of 1745. Forces loyal to the "Young Pretender" Charles Edward Stuart, were crushed by a British Government army under the Duke of Cumberland in less than an hour.

Culloden was the last pitched battle fought on British soil and marked the end of any serious attempt to restore the house of Stuart to the throne.