The death is being treated as unexplained

The one-year-old became unwell at Haven's Craig Tara caravan park on Sunday. Photo: Google

A baby girl has died after becoming ill at a holiday park near Ayr, police have confirmed.#

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported the one-year-old became unwell at the Craig Tara caravan park, run by Haven on Sunday morning and was taken to hospital in Ayr but died.

A Haven spokesperson told the BBC it was supporting the authorities.