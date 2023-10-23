Craig Tara: Baby girl dies after becoming unwell at Scottish holiday park
The death is being treated as unexplained
A baby girl has died after becoming ill at a holiday park near Ayr, police have confirmed.#
Police Scotland said the death is being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing.
It is reported the one-year-old became unwell at the Craig Tara caravan park, run by Haven on Sunday morning and was taken to hospital in Ayr but died.
A Haven spokesperson told the BBC it was supporting the authorities.
They said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news. Our thoughts are firmly with the family and all those affected at this very difficult time. Haven is supporting the authorities with their investigations, and as this is now a police matter, we are unable to comment further."