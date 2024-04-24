Only a third of health and social care professionals were vaccinated against Covid over the winter, figures have revealed, leading to calls for a “targeted campaign” to tackle “popular myths”.

The latest report from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows a fall in Covid-19 and flu vaccine uptake for all eligible groups this past winter, when compared to winter 2022/23, but “notably” among occupational groups, such as health and social care workers.

In winter 2022/23, 57.7 per cent of all frontline healthcare workers took the Covid vaccine, and 55.7 were vaccinated against influenza. However, in winter 2023/24, just 35.1 per cent of healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid, and 42.2 per cent against seasonal flu.

Picture: Getty

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said vaccination “remains the best protection against severe outcomes” of both flu and Covid-19 and “reduces the likelihood of severe illness, hospital admission and, in some cases, death”.

“Work is underway to understand the reasons behind the decrease in vaccine uptake,” Dr Ghebrehewet said. “This is crucial to ensure that those most vulnerable are aware of their eligibility for vaccination.”

This winter’s Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme ran from September 4, 2023 to March 31 this year, and administered a total of 1,647,596 flu vaccinations to adults and 538,580 to children, as well as 1,387,766 Covid-19 vaccine jags.

“Uptake was lower for influenza and Covid-19 vaccines compared to winter 2022/23 for all eligible groups,” a report from PHS added.

“It is imperative that timely immunisation of all health and social care workers in direct contact with patients/clients remains a central element in our objective to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

A total of 33,344 Covid vaccines have been administered since April 1, 2024 in the existing spring vaccination programme.

A spokesperson for Scottish Care said vaccination “remains one of the most effective tools in our fight against Covid-19 and other infectious diseases”.

“Scottish Care consistently emphasises the importance of vaccination to our members and encourages social care staff to prioritise their health and the health of those they care for by getting vaccinated,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

“We continue to work diligently to ensure that accurate information is provided to our members, addressing any concerns they may have and promoting the benefits of vaccination. It is crucial that we all play our part in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“Scottish Care would like to see a targeted campaign to increase the confidence of all, including social care staff, which both addresses vaccine scepticism and also popular myths and attitudes which suggest that catching Covid-19 or the flu are not serious.

“We also would like the further development of flexible models, which enable staff to have the widest possible choice of where they can get the vaccines, including in their workplace.”