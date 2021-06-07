Covid UK: Dating apps to allow profile stickers to show vaccinated people

The ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign comes after a YouGov poll showing more than half of people would prefer a date to have been vaccinated, while almost a third said they would date somebody who had not been.

Major dating apps including Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish will allow members to add stickers to their profiles showing they have had a dose.

The brands will also show adverts for the vaccination campaign.

Two model profiles of vaccination stickers on Tinder, plus "I got the jab" sticker from Plenty of Fish.

It comes as UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that under-30s will begin to be vaccinated in England this week.

The national vaccination programme in Scotland is not yet at this stage, although several health boards are now offering vaccines to all over-18s as the programme ramps up.

Users of Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo will be able to show their vaccination status on their profiles.

These brands, alongside Hinge and Muzmatch, will also run campaigns to give information about vaccines and encourage take up.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history.

“The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three quarters of adults receiving at least one dose.

“I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab - it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

A YouGov poll of more than 4,800 adults on May 21 showed 28 per cent said they would not date someone unless they had been vaccinated, while 31 per cent would prefer someone to be vaccinated.

Some 21 per cent said they would not mind.

George Kidd, chief executive of trade body the Online Dating Association, said the organisation was “delighted” to play its part: “ For us, every step to a return to people meeting up, making new friends, starting new relationships is a step forward for us all.”

