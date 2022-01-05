The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.

Covid Scotland:10 areas of Scotland with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between December 27 and January 2

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area of Scotland.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:08 pm

The latest figures show the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – listed here in ascending order – recorded between December 27 and January 2.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than five positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Inverclyde

This local authority recorded 2,136 cases over seven days with a seven day rate of 2,771.9 per 100,000 population.

2. North Lanarkshire

This local authority recorded 9,284 cases over seven days with a seven day rate of 2,721.5 per 100,000 population.

3. South Lanarkshire

This local authority recorded 8,643 cases over seven days with a seven day rate of 2,694.0 per 100,000 population.

4. Renfrewshire

This local authority recorded 4,826 cases over seven days with a seven day rate of 2,690.2 per 100,000 population.

