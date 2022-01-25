Businesses should consider hybrid working for their employees from Monday, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in a Covid-19 update.

Covid cases and hospitalisations continue to fall in Scotland, the First Minister said, as she urged Scots to enjoy “whatever it is you are looking forward to doing again” following the easing of Omicron-related restrictions.

As yet there will be no change to face mask guidance in school, which are being kept “under close review”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, giving a Covid-19 update to parliament on January 18.

Children under 15 are the only age group in which Covid cases are still rising, which Ms Sturgeon said may reflect the return to school earlier this month.

"On the issue of face coverings, I know young people want to see the back of them as soon as possible,” said Ms Sturgeon.

"But I also know that many young people understand and agree - especially when cases in the younger age group are rising - that face coverings do provide important protection. So this is a matter that requires and will receive careful consideration.”

Some further measures will be eased from Friday. A requirement for two metre distancing indoors for those not wearing a face covering, for example leaders of religious services, will drop to one metre.

And adults involved in organised indoor activities for children under five will no longer need to wear a face covering.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed changes to international travel already announced this week.

From February 11, double vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a test after arriving in Scotland, though they will still need to fill out a passenger locator form.

The UK nations will work on a new surveillance system to identify variants of concern without this testing on arrival, Ms Sturgeon said.

She added that the Scottish Government cannot rule out tightening travel restrictions again if a new variant emerges.

