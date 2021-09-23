Recent weekly covid deaths in Scotland are in triple figures- the first time since early March (Photo by RISHI ETWAROO/L'Express Maurice/AFP via Getty Images).

Since September 19, 10,826 deaths have been registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published today by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week September 13 to September 19, 135 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, 57 more than last week and the highest weekly total since early March.

In these figures, 24 deaths were of people aged under 65, 37 were people aged 65-74 and there were 74 deaths of people aged 75 or over. 79 deaths were male, 56 were female.

Glasgow City (22 deaths), North Lanarkshire (12 deaths) and City of Edinburgh (9 deaths) had the highest numbers of deaths at council level.

In total, 26 (out of 32) council areas had at least one death.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,257 - 249 – 25%, more than the five year average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 135 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 57 more deaths than last week, and represents the highest weekly total we have seen since early March.”

“Deaths from all causes were 25% higher than the five year average. There has been a sustained period of excess deaths, with registered deaths above the five year average in each week since week 21 (24th to 30th May).”

