Covid Scotland: 'Very long waits' at A&E and families asked to bring patients home amid extreme pressure on health boards

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has warned patients to expect “very long waits” at A&E departments for all but life-threatening conditions.

Some planned surgeries are also expected to be cancelled in the coming days.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to free up capacity, NHS Lanarkshire has asked the families of hospital patients who have been discharged to bring them home while waiting for care packages to be put in place.

Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It comes as health secretary Humza Yousaf warned the next few weeks will be “among the most difficult the NHS has ever faced”.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said in a statement: “Due to a combination of staff absences and high levels of patient activity, services across NHS Dumfries and Galloway are currently under extreme pressure.

“Patients should be aware that they are likely to experience very long waits for access to treatment at our emergency departments for all but life-threatening conditions.

“Although we will do our best to undertake planned surgical procedures, there is likely to be some disruption to this capacity over the next few days – with the possibility of a number of short notice cancellations.

“We apologise for what we hope will be short-term limitations on the services being provided, and ask for everyone’s patience as we do all that we can to try and address and improve a situation borne out of factors affecting not just Dumfries and Galloway.”

A spokesperson for NHS Lanarkshire said: “We are asking families with relatives in hospital who have been assessed as ready to be discharged and therefore no longer need hospital acute care, to consider taking them home where appropriate for a temporary period while they are awaiting their home care package to be put in place.

“This will help bridge the gap while the patient awaits their care package.

“We recognise that not all families will be in a position to do this but any patient who can safely go home will help ease the severe pressures currently being faced across our hospitals.”

Both health boards urged members of the public to seek alternative care such as NHS 111 or a GP appointment if the issue is not an emergency.

New figures published by Public Health Scotland on Wednesday revealed 80 per cent of patients visiting A&E departments across Scotland were seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week to December 26.

This is an improvement on the previous week’s figure of 74 per cent, but below the Scottish Government target of 95 er cent.

Visiting allowances have also been reduced across several health boards amid a sharp rise in Covid cases.

NHS Fife has temporarily restricted visiting in community hospitals to essential visits only. Visits to the Victoria remain unchanged.

From Wednesday, only essential visits will be allowed for ward patients in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Essential visits include birth partners, accompanying children in hospital, and visits end-of-life or in distressing circumstances.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.