Covid Scotland: Urgent appeal from Glasgow health board as staff 'struggle to cope' with unsustainable demand

Accident and Emergency departments across the health board are all operating well over capacity, officials said, which is having a “huge impact” on service provision.

It comes as health secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS faces “really difficult decisions” in the coming week as pressure is expected to mount.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clude, said staff are under “severe” pressure.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Our A&Es remain open and continue to assess, treat and admit emergency patients, however they are extremely busy and staff are facing huge challenges to ensure we’re able to treat patients safely and as quickly as possible,” he said.

"We continue to see large numbers of people attending with symptoms that could be managed by speaking to a GP, local pharmacy, or, by calling NHS24 on 111 before attending A&E.

“As a result of current demand at A&E, people are facing long wait times and our staff are under severe pressure.

“There are other services geared up and ready to see and treat you. If you’ve had a slip, trip or fall, we have numerous Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) across NHSGGC which can look after you, including if you’ve broken a limb.”

Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Thursday that the NHS is facing pressure “on a number of fronts”.

“I don’t think there’s any way of sugar coating the fact that these next few weeks will probably be amongst the most difficult our NHS has ever faced in its 73-year existence,” he said.

“We are facing pressures on a number of fronts, we have the pandemic backlog that has built up over the last 21-odd months, we have high levels of staff absences, with increases because of Omicron and its higher transmissibility.

"Then of course we are also treating people, over 1,200 people who are in hospital with Covid.”

He added: “This is going to be an extremely challenging period.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.