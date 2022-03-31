Some 4,700 Scots paid for their own healthcare in Scotland between July and September last year, compared to 2,800 in the same period in 2019, according to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN).

PHIN, which is appointed by the Competition and Markets Authority to gather data on private healthcare in the UK, said consultants were now beginning to treat more private patients after moving to support the NHS during the pandemic.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A YouGov poll commissioned by PHIN in mid-March showed almost a quarter (22 per cent) of people in Scotland said the pandemic had made them more likely to consider using private healthcare.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the NHS recovery plan during a visit to the new national Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD) at the Golden Jubilee Hospital. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - Pool/Getty Images

This was a 2 per cent increase on results from the same question asked in August 2021. Ten per cent of people said they were less likely to consider private healthcare.

Ten per cent of respondents said they had used private healthcare services during the pandemic. Of those, 58 per cent said that pre-pandemic they would have opted to use NHS services for the type of care they received.

Despite increases in private care, there are fewer consultants actively treating private patients than before March 2020.

In the second and third quarter of 2019, there were 477 consultants working across private healthcare in Scotland, but during the same period for 2021 there were 418 – a 12 per cent decrease.

Matt James, PHIN chief executive, said: “Our data shows that a greater number of people in Scotland opting to go private are paying out of their own pocket to do so.

“PHIN’s role is to help people make sure they are fully informed, so they make the choices that are right for them and avoid any nasty surprises. This is especially important for anybody who is new to private healthcare and paying themselves, as they do not have an insurer to help them.

“It’s important to know what questions to ask, and to choose hospitals and consultants that are transparent about their costs and clinical performance. I would urge people to check that their care providers appear on our independent website, which is there to help people research their options with both guidance and data.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.