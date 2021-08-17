Covid Scotland: Suicide figures cannot be blamed on Covid alone, charities say

It comes as new figures are set to be published on Tuesday, amid increasing concern from charities and opposition politicians over the impact of the pandemic on mental health in Scotland.

Figures from National Records of Scotland last year showed 833 probable suicides in 2019, a 6 per cent increase on the year before.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of these were men, with 620 men and 213 women dying by suicide.

The figures will be published on Tuesday.

The 45 to 54-year-old age group was the most affected.

“Probable suicides” relates to deaths from intentional self-harm, and cases where it is not certain, but it is probable the death was caused by suicide.

The rate fell every year from 2011 to 2015, but since 2017 it has begun to rise.

In 2017 there were 784 probable suicides.

In advance of the release of numbers for 2020, figures from several mental health and suicide-prevention charities said they would need to be taken in context, and warned against singling out Covid-19 as a single cause for any increase.

Rose Fitzpatrick, chair of the National Suicide Prevention Group, stressed it was “vital” that no single year of data be considered in isolation.

"The release of annual data on probable suicide is always a poignant moment,” she said.

"Behind each number there is a bereaved family and we feel for them. We believe that suicide need never be inevitable.

"Although it is important to understand what the metrics tell us, and we'll be analysing the data carefully, it is vital that no one year of data is taken on its own.

"We have to look at trends over a period of time, to understand better what the picture looks like. And we must never stop working to make suicide prevention everyone’s business."

It comes after warnings from experts and charities that the pandemic has had a negative impact on mental health.

Research published on Monday by the Mental Health Foundation found nearly two thirds of Scottish adults with a long-term health condition felt anxious about the easing of Covid restrictions this summer.

Samaritans can be contacted for free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123, or [email protected] Visit samaritans.org for more information.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.