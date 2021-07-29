Covid Scotland: Scot in hotel quarantine while father terminally ill in hospital labels system an 'absolute disgrace'

Claire Herriot, 39, flew to Scotland from Turkey after doctors said her father Gordon, 75, had major organ failure and was approaching the end of his life.

But she has been allowed just one visit to see him at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and fears he will die before she is allowed to leave quarantine.

Having to leave her father’s bedside was “traumatic”, she said, adding that he was confused and upset by her leaving to return to the Hampton by Hilton where she is in quarantine.

Claire Herriot has been allowed to visit her father once.

Ms Herriot said she felt she was going through a mental health crisis brought on by the distressing circumstances, but has not been allowed to leave on these grounds.

"This situation is an absolute disgrace,” she wrote in a letter to the Scottish Government’s managed isolation team asking to be exempted from quarantine.

"The rules are cruel, arbitrary and logically indefensible.”

Ms Herriot applied for permission to leave the hotel to visit her father before leaving Turkey, but her first request was denied.

Ms Herriot had been in Turkey for work.

After several calls to lawyers, a call to Kilmarnock Sheriff Court and contact with the health secretary, this decision was overturned.

She flew to Scotland on Tuesday and began a ten-day quarantine period at an Edinburgh Airport hotel as those in Glasgow were full.

Ms Herriot was allowed a four-hour visit to her father on Wednesday, but while she initially hoped for more visits this has not yet been granted.

The woman has flown into Edinburgh Airport for quarantine. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

She said she now feels the situation has impacted her mental health so severely she should be allowed to leave the hotel on the grounds of her own health.

“The sole purpose of my being here is to visit my father and unless I had got exemption, I wouldn't have come, because the idea of being stuck in this room when he dies is just unconscionable to me,” she said.

“I would rather be in Istanbul with my boyfriend in this hotel room in Edinburgh, on my own, and my boyfriend can't come with me because he’s American and can't get in from a red country.

“I only travelled because I managed to get this visit and the language is so imprecise on the website that I wasn't sure if it was visit, or visits.

“So I was thinking ‘OK, I'll get at least one and then we'll take it from there’.”

An advice sheet in the hotel told her to contact a medical professional within the venue if she felt she should be allowed to leave on mental health grounds, Ms Herriot said.

But staff “did not have a clue” when she asked to see this medic.

“I called reception and asked where was the medical professional and they said there isn't one,” she said.

“They didn't have a clue what I was talking about.

“They should be primed for this phone call. It should be their guidelines, what to do if somebody is just losing the will to live in one of these rooms.”

Hotel operator Hilton and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.

