The measure was initially put in place from the start of term until a review point at the October break.

It has now been extended to allow more time for 12 to 15 year olds to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine, the government said.

Secondary school children will need to wear face coverings in classrooms, communal areas, or when moving around school buildings.

Scottish pupils will need to wear face masks in schools until the October holidays.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In recent weeks we have seen the previous sharp decline in Covid-19 case numbers starting to level off, and that is why we have decided to adopt a cautious approach and maintain safety mitigations in school for the time-being.

"Progress with vaccinating 12-15 year olds has been remarkable and is already over 40 per cent. However, this was only rolled out a few weeks ago and allowing further time will mean that that encouraging figure rises even higher.

“This decision is based on advice from senior clinicians and takes account of the most recent data. We will continue to monitor case rates on a weekly basis, with a view to lifting restrictions at earliest possible time.

“While I fully understand that this will be disappointing news for some young people and their parents, as has been the situation throughout, the safety of children, young people, and all education staff, remains the overriding priority.

"There is no room for complacency and we must all continue to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

