Raigmore hospital has reached capacity and is at “code black” status, with long waits at A&E.

All non-urgent elective surgery and outpatient activity has been cancelled across the health board in a “difficult decision” taken to ease pressure.

Urgent surgeries and outpatient activity, along with cancer care, will continue.

Community teams in Highland and Argyll and Bute are also suffering, the health board said.

Staff rotas are being reviewed and additional support systems mobilised.

Dr Boyd Peters, Medical Director for NHS Highland said: “We are doing all we can to safeguard services but we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel non-urgent work which I know many will find upsetting and frustrating. We are very sorry that we have had to do this.

“Covis is on the increase again but what is different this time is that we are seeing more medical and surgical activity at the same time. We also have a high number of staff having to self-isolate.

“If you are accessing services please be advised that your wait may be longer than expected. We are doing everything we can to minimise that but the pressure on the system is significant. We would also ask that you ensure you are accessing the right service for the care you need.”

Dr Peters added: “I know this has been a challenging time for all of us and many just want to get back to normal but Covid is still having an impact on what we do.

"Please can I ask that you all continue to follow FACTS guidance - wear a face mask, avoid crowded spaces, clean your hands regularly, stay two metres distance from others, self-isolate if you develop symptoms, and book a test to help us limit the impact that Covid can have.”

It comes as figures from Public Health Scotland published on Tuesday revealed the highest number of visits to A&E since before the pandemic.

Almost 300,000 visits were recorded in May, the highest monthly figure since January 2020.

