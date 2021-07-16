Covid Scotland: One in 90 have virus as UK records 50,000 daily cases

This is an increase on the previous week, when the figure was one in 100, and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in October.

The rate in England was one in 95 people.

It comes as the daily case rate for the UK climbed above 50,000 for the first time in six moths.

A vaccinator in Glasgow prepares a shot of Covid-19 vaccine. Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A total of 51,870 cases were reported on July 16, the highest figure since January 15, when 55,761 cases were reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month warned that the number of new cases could reach 50,000 a day by July 19 – the date on which restrictions are to be eased in Scotland and significantly further in England.

The latest daily case total is still some way below the peak of the second wave of the virus, which saw a high of 68,053 cases reported on January 8.

But the numbers are on a clear upwards trend, with average daily cases up 35 per cent week-on-week.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the number could top 100,000 over the summer.

Some 2,047 new cases were reported in Scotland on Friday.

A total of 532 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 11 in 24 hours, with 48 of these patients in intensive care, up one.

Five new deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded, a drop on Thursday’s figure of 19, the highest daily number since March 11.

Professor James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute at from the University of Oxford, said is is a “reasonable assumption” that cases will continue to rise.

While the numbers of cases reported daily appeared to plateau across the UK last week, he said this is likely not to reflect the true picture, and that the ONS measure is the “gold standard”.

He said: "Today’s ONS data show that in Scotland and England more than one person in every 100 has Covid-19. Wales and Northern Ireland have less, around 4 in 1000.

“These data show that up to last Saturday, the delta wave has continued to grow, as expected. This is the last ONS update we will get before the quasi end of restrictions on Monday.

"It is a reasonable assumption that the wave has continued to grow this week and will accelerate after Monday. We are doubling cases every 12 to 18 days.

He added: “New cases of Delta will lead to long Covid, hospital admissions and deaths.

“The ratios between these have been massively changed by the safe and effective vaccines we are administering, but the link is not eliminated.”

All of mainland Scotland will move to Level 0 on Monday.

Up to eight people from up to four households can meet within homes, while outside up to 15 people from 15 households can get together either in private gardens or public places.

Up to 200 people will be able to attend weddings and funerals, but under new changes made by the Scottish Government in response to high numbers of Covid cases in recent weeks, hospitality venues will have to shut at midnight.

