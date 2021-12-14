Covid Scotland: Omicron spreads quickly as 110 new cases detected in 24 hours

Booster programmes have been made a priority, with queues forming at many vaccination centres.

Figures published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show that there were 3,117 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours and six deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,725.

The daily test positivity rate was 11.3%, down from 11.8% the day before.

There were 541 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 20, with 38 in intensive care, down one.

So far 4,363,074 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,978,208 have received their second dose, and 2,200,172 have received a third dose or booster.

Officials said that due to a refresh of data on Monday, Public Health Scotland have now been able to identify a number of duplicates in the data which were previously reported as separate vaccination events and this has resulted in a drop in reported dose one vaccinations.