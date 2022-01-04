Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon urged to reduce self-isolation requirement

Opposition politicians called on the First Minister to reduce the period from ten to seven days, as has been done in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ms Sturgeon is set to update MSPs on the Covid situation in Scotland on Wednesday.

It comes amid soaring case numbers, with a record 20,217 reported on Monday, and high levels of staff absence in healthcare and other key services.

The Scottish Conservatives urged the First Minister to reduce the self-isolation period to seven days if a person has tested negative twice, and to remove the need for household contacts to self-isolate if they receive a negative PCR test.

“We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon’s dithering and delaying is continuing to have a major impact on frontline services and the wider economy, due to the sheer numbers having to isolate,” said Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

“She must finally confirm in her latest update that the period of isolation will be cut to seven days, for those who have tested negative twice.

“Her indecision, coupled with new restrictions, has harmed many businesses at what should have been their busiest time of the year.”

Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie also called for the rules to be changed.

“Cases have risen dramatically in the last week, but thankfully so far the rate of new hospitalisations and people with Omicron in ICU remains low,” she said.

“But despite this positive news, the picture for our public services and businesses remains bleak. The number of staff absences from the NHS and social care is very high and this is having more of an impact on services.

“The SNP must use this update to confirm whether they will change self-isolation requirements in line with the latest evidence, to stop staff absences piling yet more pressure on businesses and services this winter.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said the Scottish Government is “actively considering" a change to isolation rules.

Ministers are considering “crucial” clinical advice, he told the BBC on Tuesday, and will update parliament on Wednesday.

