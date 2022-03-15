First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the removal of all other legal restrictions from Monday, including the requirement for businesses to take customer contact details and follow infection control guidance.

Face coverings will remain mandatory in public settings, amid concern over high case numbers and pressure on hospitals. The measure will be reviewed in two weeks, and Ms Sturgeon said she expects to convert it to guidance in early April.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care services,” Ms Stuegeon said.

Face coverings are to remain mandatory until April

"However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection - particularly for the most vulnerable - at a time when the risk of infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.”

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce accused Ms Sturgeon of creating confusion and harming consumer confidence.

"Scottish businesses were looking forward to returning to greater normality and the decision to delay the removal of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions will come as a bitter disappointment,” said chief executive Dr Liz Cameron.

“Further delay will put Scotland’s recovery into reverse gear again, create confusion, dent business confidence, putting the buffers on economic growth.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 10, 2022.

“The Scottish Government’s strategic framework recognises that the success of the vaccine rollout minimises the risk of serious illness and should enable Scotland’s businesses and individuals to begin living and working with increasingly normality alongside the virus.

“Businesses cannot continue to operate with the start-stop lever being pulled just weeks apart, with no clear confirmation as to what the triggers driving decision making are.”

Some 1,996 people are now in hospital with Covid in Scotland, approaching the all-time record of 2,053 set in February 2021.

The recent increase in cases appears to be driven by the Omicon subvariant BA.2, Ms Sturgeon said, which has had a growth rate around 80 per cent higher than the original Omicron strain since mid-February.

"Today marks steady progress back to normal life and a more sustainable way of managing this virus,” Ms Sturgeon said.

"However, while cases are spiking, there is still pressure on the NHS and concern amongst the most vulnerable.

“So I ask everyone to be patient for a little while longer on face coverings and to continue following all advice on hygiene, ventilation, testing and, of course, vaccination.

“I thank everyone for their continued efforts.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.