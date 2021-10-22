Covid Scotland: NHS Lanarkshire at 'Code Black' as hospitals reach maximum capacity

The board’s three general hospitals – Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw – are at “critical occupancy levels”, said Laura Ace, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Lanarkshire.

Non-urgent surgery has been suspended since August, and this has now been further extended, with some cancer procedures also delayed.

“The current situation is unprecedented and marks a different level of risk for NHS Lanarkshire as a whole and moves our current status to the highest level of risk,” said Ms Ace.

Ten entrance of Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, east of Glasgow. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

NHS Lanarkshire’s Strategic Command Group has moved the health board from “red” status to “black”, the highest level.

As of this week, NHS Lanarkshire is receiving support from the Army to cope with current pressures.

Ms Ace said the problems were down to “relentless pressures, bed shortages and staff shortages due to sickness, stress and self-isolation.”

These show “no signs of easing”, she said.

“The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority and we are working through short and medium term actions to increase staffing and also improve the flow of patients out of hospital,” she said.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the announcement “puts it beyond doubt that we are in the midst of a full-blown NHS crisis.”

She added: “It is a damning indictment of the SNP’s recovery plan that risk levels in Lanarkshire are now higher than they were when Covid was at its peak.

“Staff are working tirelessly to do right by patients, but services are simply stretched past breaking point.

“It is a national scandal that cancer operations are being cancelled when we are already playing catch-up and it is frankly terrifying that we have reached this point before winter has hit.

“Lives are on the line because of the SNP’s negligence.

“They need to wake up to the scale of the emergency they’ve created and come up with a recovery plan that is fit for purpose.”

NHS Lanarkshire issued a statement earlier this week warning the public to expect long waits at A&E due to high levels of demand.

"We issued a message on social media this week warning patients to expect long waits at A&E as they are overwhelmed by the number patients attending and needing admitted,” said Ms Ace.

"This means patients are having to wait much longer to be seen that we would like, and well in excess of our target of four hours. A high number of these patients need to be admitted which is causing severe pressures throughout our hospitals.

Soldiers began working with both NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Borders this week.

A total of 86 personnel have been deployed, initially until November 10.

Those in Lanarkshire will include 45 military medics, 12 general duties personnel and three drivers who will be working in acute settings.

In NHS Borders, 14 military medics, two nurses, four general duties troops and a military driver will be brought into acute care.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

