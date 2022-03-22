It comes after 2,128 patients were reported in hospital with the virus on Monday, breaking the previous record of 2,053 set in January 2022.

Numbers of patients in intensive care remain low, at 29, a decrease on the figure of 31 reported on Monday.

Some 11,912 new cases were reported on Tuesday, alongside 37 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

It comes as record numbers of people faced waits of over four, eight and 12 hours at Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments in Scotland last week, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

Many health boards say they are facing the most challenging conditions they have ever seen.

Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, said the past two weeks had been the “worst we've ever experienced”, and that things were expected to get even worse in coming weeks despite predictions that case numbers have now peaked.

Asked whether NHS Scotland would cope, she said that was a “difficult question to answer”.

