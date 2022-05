Lady Poole will chair the inquiry into the devolved response to the pandemic in order to learn lessons for the future.

However, the inquiry is not yet at a stage where it is inviting submissions from members of the public.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The website of the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry says its official “set up date” was on February 28, after which the counsel team began preparatory work.

High Court judge Lady Poole will chair the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry

It says there is ongoing recruitment for key positions.

Lady Poole was appointed in December 2021, after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed in August that an independent judge-led inquiry would take place.

Its terms of reference set out 12 specific areas it will investigate, including health, education and the decision to impose lockdowns.

One of these areas relates to care and nursing homes, including the transfer of residents and infection control measures.

The transfer of patients from hospitals to care homes has linked thousands of OAP deaths.

In a video on the inquiry website, Lady Poole said she would carry out a “fair, open and thorough investigation”.

She said: “In Scotland, all of us have been affected by the pandemic and the measures taken to handle it.

“The suffering and hardship experienced by many is unprecedented. Covid-19 has left loss, heartbreak and tragedy in its wake.

“I want to take this opportunity to express my condolences to all those who have suffered, particularly to those who lost people they love.”

She continued: “People have legitimate questions about the handling of the pandemic in Scotland.

“This inquiry has been set up to provide answers.

“My role as chair of the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry is to investigate aspects of the devolved response to the pandemic in Scotland, and report about lessons learned.”

Adverse impacts on human rights would be considered by the inquiry, the judge said.

Lady Poole said her inquiry would cover “Scottish matters”, while another inquiry would examine the UK-wide response.

She said her team is liaising with the UK inquiry to ensure there is not duplication of their work.