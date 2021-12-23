My first thought – amongst swearing – was where do I self-isolate?

I’m currently in my flat with my flatmate and his girlfriend, who are in the same boat. But not spending Christmas Day with my close family of five is terrifying.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Try to imagine a house that’s not a home,” the 1966-formed Glam Rock band sang to me in Lonely This Christmas, which ironically came on as I played a random festive music playlist in an attempt to cheer myself up.

Recent statistics show that last year, 256 people died in homelessness in Scotland. Figures are under development, however, this would represent a 40 per cent increase on 2019 (Photo: John Devlin).

With my dad unwell, I don’t want to commit myself to the inner confines of a room at my parent’s house without getting negative lateral flow tests first.

I’m not special. I’m not the only person in this position and I am definitely not the worst off.

Having two potential self-isolation roofs over my head, I’m very comfortable and privileged.

Yes, I’m emotionally wounded, but surrounded by people who can look after me – albeit from a distance.

Yet many will be without a roof over their head as Covid continues to significantly impact those who are homeless.

Winter increases the threats of financial injustice, health conditions and diseases for thousands of homeless people across Scotland. The pandemic has only made this worse.

Recent statistics published by the Scottish Greens show 256 people died in homelessness in Scotland last year. Office figures are still to be released, but this would equate to a 40 per cent increase on 2019.

These are upsetting statistics, but highlight how fundamental it is to address the homelessness tragedy.

I may be sick of the four walls in my bedroom and I may not be hugging my mum on Christmas Day, but I am lucky to know that I will be out of this very soon.

Some of us are not afforded the same privileges, so this Christmas spare a thought for those in need.

As a festive Mud sings: “This is the time of year that you really need love when it means so very, very much.”

If you find yourself in crisis, you can use Shelter Scotland's advice finder to look for local services, or call the free housing helpline on 0808 800 444.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.