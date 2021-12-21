Covid Scotland: Hogmanay event cancelled as Sturgeon tightens restrictions

Spectators will also be banned from football and other sports matches, as numbers at large gatherings are limited for three weeks from December 26, the First Minister told MSPs in a Covid-19 update on Tuesday.

Table service will be re-introduced pubs and other hospitality venues serving alcohol, and indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be required to keep a one metre distance between separate groups of customers.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some £375 million will be allocated to support businesses suffering as a result of these new rules, Ms Sturgeon said.

Members of the public take part in a torchlight procession through the streets of Edinburgh in Scotland on December 30, 2016, as the city begins to celebrate Hogmanay. Picutre ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Rules around household mixing over Christmas will remain unchanged, but Scots have been asked to limit social mixing as much as possible once the Christmas weekend is over.

It remains the Scottish Government’s priority to re-open schools as normal after Christmas, Ms Sturgeon said.

Covid cases in Scotland have increased by 50 per cent in the past week, she added.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 62.9 per cent of cases.

Additional restrictions are also needed to avoid “super-spreader events” and protect the NHS and other key services, the First Minister said.

“We know that the much higher transmissibility of Omicron means large gatherings have the potential to become very rapid super-spreader events, putting large numbers at risk of getting infected very quickly,” Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.

“Limiting these events helps reduce the risk of widespread transmission. It also cuts down the transmission risks associated with travel to and from such events.

"And second, these large events put an additional burden on emergency services, especially the police and ambulance services.

"At a time when these services are already under severe pressure and also dealing with high staff absences, limiting large scale events will help them focus on delivering essential services to the public."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.