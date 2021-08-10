Covid Scotland: Health boards still under pressure despite drop in cases

NHS Lanarkshire said it continues to see “sustained pressure” on services, while NHS Tayside said demand was still high.

Some 851 new Covid cases were reported on Monday, with 356 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland, and 42 people in intensive care.

The Scottish Government said it continues to see a rise in non-Covid hospital visits and admissions across health boards.

Picture: PA Media

It comes after NHS Lothian warned last week the issue had been escalated to the highest level of command within the health board.

Staff have been asked to cover extra shifts to make up for staff shortages, alongside the use of bank and agency staff.

A spokesperson said the situation remained unchanged on Monday.

Following a change in Scottish Government guidance in July, healthcare workers who have received two vaccine doses more than two weeks previously could apply for exemption to self-isolation requirements after contact with a positive Covid case.

From Monday, this change applies to all adults.

NHS Lanarkshire continues to see “sustained pressure” across the health board’s three acute hospitals.

Director of acute services Judith Park said: “These pressures are continuing due to three main factors; the number of Covid-19 positive patients, trying to maintain and recover key clinical services – including planned operations – and a shortage of staff due to annual leave or those having to self-isolate as a result of contacts outside of work.”

GPs, hospitals and other community services are working at differing capacities because of infection control measures, Ms Park added, which had caused additional strain.

"We are urging the public to work with us to help alleviate the pressures on resources and make sure everyone gets the right care, in the right place, at the right time by the appropriate health professional for their needs,” she said.

In Tayside, Covid cases have reduced to 15 hospitalisations, with five patients in intensive care.

But the increased demand is still there, a spokesperson said.

“Our emergency surgical and medical patient admissions remain high as we continue to remobilise planned care across all of our hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

"We are also seeing high numbers of attendances at our A&E units.”

Professor Alex McMahon, nurse director at NHS Lothian, said: “We are currently experiencing staffing pressures across our system caused by higher levels of general sickness.

"This is exacerbated by the numbers of people on normal summer annual leave and staff who are self-isolating, either as a contact of a Covid case or because they have Covid themselves.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the additional pressure NHS staff are facing as they work tirelessly to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and safe patient care – and we are in daily contact with boards facing the greatest challenges and are monitoring the situation closely.

“Although pandemic-related pressures have eased over recent months, as restrictions relax we are seeing a rise in non-Covid attendances and admissions.”

