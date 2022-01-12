Covid Scotland: Health board cuts GP services for a month as pressure mounts

Practices will focus on only the most urgent care, including suspected Covid-19 or cancer.

Patients with less urgent issues have been asked to visit the NHS Lanarkshire website for further advice, or to phone NHS 111 or visit a pharmacy.

The changes came into effect on Tuesday and will continue for four weeks.

It comes after NHS Lanarkshire declared it was at critical occupancy levels in October. Health boards across the country have continued to struggle under pressure since then.

Dr Linda Findlay, Medical Director of South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “GPs have been open throughout the pandemic and have been busier than ever. They have changed the way they provide care to help protect their patients, maintain safe infection control measures and minimise physical contact.

“This change to GP practices will help us deal with the continuing challenges in community services and help reduce the pressure across the whole system, including our acute hospitals which are under sustained pressure.”

Dr Keith McIntyre, Chair of Lanarkshire GP Sub-Committee, said: “We are asking Lanarkshire residents for their continued help and support during this challenging time. There are a number of alternatives where people can turn to for health care, which will allow GP practices to focus on the most urgent of cases.

“The services provided under this change will vary between practices depending on their individual circumstances. However, GPs will continue to see patients in-person as and when it is appropriate. Practices have infection control processes in place, including physical distancing.

“People should continue to contact their GP practice for urgent issues, such as if they think they have symptoms of cancer.”

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said the step was indicative of an NHS crisis.

"Not long ago escalating to risk level black was almost unheard of, but now not even that is enough,” she said.

“Staff are working tirelessly to do right by patients, but services have been pushed past breaking point.”

