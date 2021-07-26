But Nicola Sturgeon has labelled these claims “childish politics” and insisted the targets have been met.
So what are the Covid vaccine targets and have they been reached or not?
A string of dates were announced in June.
All over 18s were to be offered a vaccine by June 27, then they were to have been given one by July 18.
All 40 to 49-year-olds were to have been given a second dose by July 26.
By August 20, all 30 to 39-year-olds should have a second dose, and by September 12 all adults should have been given two doses.
It is difficult to verify who has been offered a vaccine as these figures are not published.
This caused controversy on April 12 when Ms Sturgeon claimed to have “effectively” offered a vaccine to all over-50s and everyone with underlying health conditions, while more than 100,000 people in these groups had not yet been given a first dose.
But the target to offer a vaccine to all over-18s by June 27 likely did not have this problem, as self-registration and drop-in centres are now available.
The milestone that followed it, of actually delivering a vaccine to all adults, has definitely not been reached.
Just 72 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have had a first vaccine dose, not even the 80 per cent Ms Sturgeon has previously labelled satisfactory coverage of an entire cohort.
It is also clear not all 40 to 49-year-olds have been given a second dose – the figure is 77 per cent, according to Public Health Scotland, meaning some 158,000 people have had a first dose, but not a second.
Ms Sturgeon said on Monday the target was to “offer” all 40 to 49-year olds a second dose, rather than to deliver it.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the true figure is 91 per cent, as that is the percentage of over-40s who have been given two doses.
What Ms Sturgeon said to MSPs in June was: “By 26 July, we expect to have given second doses to all 40 to 49-year-olds.”