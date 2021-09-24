Covid Scotland: Glasgow social care cut back amid staffing pressure on care homes

Day care services for older adults will be suspended for three weeks by Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

A spokesperson said the partnership was finding staffing “extremely challenging”.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after HSCPs in Lanarkshire asked family and friends to take on some caring responsibilities in July, as services struggled to cope.

Social care services have been put under immense pressure.

A spokesperson for Glasgow HSCP said: “Due to the on-going prevalence of Covid-19 in Glasgow, the HSCP is finding it extremely challenging to staff its social care facilities.

"Its residential care homes are especially challenged and staff from day care are currently needed to support those services.

“This decision was not taken lightly and it is appreciated that it will impact day care service users and their families/carers. However, services are currently under significant pressure.

“Service users have been informed and the decision will be reviewed regularly.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.