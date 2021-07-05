Everyone aged 18 and over can attend the centres for their first dose or – if eight weeks have passed since their first vaccine- their second dose. Separate queues will be in operation for those with a scheduled appointment.
Anyone who has not yet received an invitation or would like to rearrange an existing appointment can continue to self-register on the NHS Inform site.
Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.
“As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated.
"You can also rearrange the location of your appointment online if, for example, it is more convenient for you to be vaccinated closer to your work than home."
Here is a list of every drop-in centre in mainland Scotland and when they are open. Forth Valley is not included in the list as its drop in centre has now closed, it operated from June 29 until July 4.
NHS Ayrshire & Arran
Drop-in centres will be available between 8.30am and 5.30pm.
Monday, July 5
Galleon Centre, Kilmarnock
John Pollock Centre, Ayr
Tuesday, July 6
John Pollock Centre, Ayr
Greenwood Conference Centre, Dreghorn
Cumnock Town Hall
Wednesday, July 7
Greenwood Conference Centre, Dreghorn
Cumnock Town Hall
Friday, July 9
Cumnock Town Hall
Millport DA Hall – drop-in from 12-2pm only
Saturday, July 10
Ardrossan Civic Centre
Sunday, July 11
Troon Walker Hall
Scottish Borders
All centres are open for drop-ins between 9am and 5.30pm.
Monday, July 6
Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Tuesday, July 6
Hawick Town Hall
Thursday, July 8
Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Friday, July 9
Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Saturday, July 10
Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Galashiels Volunteer Hall
Sunday, July 11
Galashiels Volunteer Hall
Dumfries and Galloway
Tuesday, July 6
Annan Health Clinic – open 9am to– 1pm
Wednesday, July 7
Waverley Medical Centre, Stranraer – open 9am to 1pm
Thursday, July 8
Mountainhall Treatment Centre, Dumfries – open 9am to 4pm
Friday, July 9
Castle Douglas, Town Hall – open 9am to 1pm
Fife
All drop-in centres will be open from 12pm until 8pm.
Monday, July 5
St Andrews Community Hospital
Savoy Centre, Methil
Tuesday, July 6
Savoy Centre, Methil
Thursday, July 8
Cupar Corn Exchange
Friday, July 9
Cupar Corn Exchange
St Andrews Community Hospital
Saturday, July 10
Savoy Centre, Methil
Sunday, July 11
Savoy Centre, Methil
Monday, July 12
Argos The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline
Former M&S, High Street, Kirkcaldy
Savoy Centre, Methil
St Andrews Community Hospital
Tuesday, July 13
Argos The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline
Former M&S, High Street, Kirkcaldy
Savoy Centre, Methill
St Andrews Community Hospital
Grampian
The clinics in Aberdeenshire will be open for drop-ins from 9am until 7pm Monday to Friday.
Banchory Sports Village
Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre
Stewarts Hall, Huntly
Garioch Vaccination Centre, Inverurie
Macduff Sports Centre
Palace Hotel, Peterhead
Stonehaven Town Hall
Fiona Elock Vaccination Centre, Elgin – 10.15am until 5.45am
Greater Glasgow and Clyde
Monday, July 5
Port Glasgow Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Mecca Bingo Glasgow Forge – 10.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Tuesday, July 6
Glasgow Club Castlemilk – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Dumbarton Football Club – 10.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Wednesday, July 7
Hub Community Centre, Clydebank – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Govan Housing Association – 10.00am to 6.00pm
Barmulloch Community Centre – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Thursday, July 8
Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Johnstone Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Partick Thistle Football Club – 10.00am to 6.00pm
Barmulloch Community Centre – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Friday, July 9
Concord Community Centre, Dumbarton – 9.00am to 3.00pm
St Roch's Secondary School Car Park – 10.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Club Easterhouse – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Saturday, July 10
Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre – 9.00am to 3.00pm
The Foundry, Barrhead – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Greenock Town Hall – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Lagoon Centre, Paisley – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Sunday, July 11
Glasgow Club Castlemilk – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Port Glasgow Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm
Glasgow Club Easterhouse – 9.00am to 6.00pm
Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm
Highland
Drop-in clinics in the Highlands are only open to those who need their first doses.
Second doses of Pfizer are available to patients at Queens Hall, Dunoon, on July 5 who received their first dose on either May 12 or 15.
On July 6 second doses of Astra Zeneca are available for those who received their first dose on May 19 or 22.
Saturday, July 10
Queens Hall, Dunoon – 10am to 2pm
Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Inverness – 9am to 5pm
Wick Riverview – 9am to 5pm
Sunday, July 11
Corran Halls, Oban – 10am to 3.30pm
Wick Riverview – 9am to 5pm
Saturday, July 17
Smithton Church 1 Murray Road, Inverness – 9am to 4pm
Lanarkshire
Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell and Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride are open everyday for drop-ins from 8.30am until 7.30pm.
All other centres will operate from 9am to 5pm when they are open.
Monday, July 5
Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill
Whitehill Neighbourhood Centre, Hamilton
Tuesday, July 6
Stonehouse Lifestyles, Stonehouse
Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill
Wednesday, July 7
Whitehill Neighbourhood Centre, Hamilton
Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld
Thursday, July 8
Stonehouse Lifestyles, Stonehouse
Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld
Friday, July 9
St Nicholas Church Hall, Lanark
Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld
Saturday, July 10
Fernhill Community Centre, Rutherglen
Time Capsule, Coatbridge
Sunday, July 11
Time Capsule, Coatbridge
Fernhill Community Centre, Rutherglen
Lothian
Drop-in centres are available at all mass vaccination centres in the Lothians from 8am to 5.30pm.
Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)
Pyramids Business Park, Bathgate
The Younger Building, Edinburgh
Gorebridge Vaccination Centre
Lowland Hall, Ingliston
Craigroyston High School in Edinburgh will also be open for drop-in vaccinations from 8.30am to 4pm between Monday, July 5 and Sunday, July 11.
Orkney
Tuesday, July 6
Kirkwall Vaccination Centre – 5pm to 7pm
Tayside
Monday, July 5
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry – 11am to 5pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Tuesday, July 6
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Open Heavens Christian Centre, Dundee – 1pm to 7pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry – 11am to 5pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Wednesday, July 7
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Thursday, July 8
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Friday, July 9
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Saturday, July 10
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Stracathro Hospital Outpatient Department – 10am to 6pm
Sunday, July 11
Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm
Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm
Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm
Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm
Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm
Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm
Stracathro Hospital Outpatient Department – 10am to 6pm