Everyone aged 18 and over can attend the centres for their first dose or – if eight weeks have passed since their first vaccine- their second dose. Separate queues will be in operation for those with a scheduled appointment.

Anyone who has not yet received an invitation or would like to rearrange an existing appointment can continue to self-register on the NHS Inform site.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.

“As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated.

"You can also rearrange the location of your appointment online if, for example, it is more convenient for you to be vaccinated closer to your work than home."

Here is a list of every drop-in centre in mainland Scotland and when they are open. Forth Valley is not included in the list as its drop in centre has now closed, it operated from June 29 until July 4.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran

Drop-in centres will be available between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Monday, July 5

Galleon Centre, Kilmarnock

John Pollock Centre, Ayr

Tuesday, July 6

John Pollock Centre, Ayr

Greenwood Conference Centre, Dreghorn

Cumnock Town Hall

Wednesday, July 7

Greenwood Conference Centre, Dreghorn

Cumnock Town Hall

Friday, July 9

Cumnock Town Hall

Millport DA Hall – drop-in from 12-2pm only

Saturday, July 10

Ardrossan Civic Centre

Sunday, July 11

Troon Walker Hall

Scottish Borders

All centres are open for drop-ins between 9am and 5.30pm.

Monday, July 6

Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Tuesday, July 6

Hawick Town Hall

Thursday, July 8

Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Friday, July 9

Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Saturday, July 10

Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Galashiels Volunteer Hall

Sunday, July 11

Galashiels Volunteer Hall

Dumfries and Galloway

Tuesday, July 6

Annan Health Clinic – open 9am to– 1pm

Wednesday, July 7

Waverley Medical Centre, Stranraer – open 9am to 1pm

Thursday, July 8

Mountainhall Treatment Centre, Dumfries – open 9am to 4pm

Friday, July 9

Castle Douglas, Town Hall – open 9am to 1pm

Fife

All drop-in centres will be open from 12pm until 8pm.

Monday, July 5

St Andrews Community Hospital

Savoy Centre, Methil

Tuesday, July 6

Savoy Centre, Methil

Thursday, July 8

Cupar Corn Exchange

Friday, July 9

Cupar Corn Exchange

St Andrews Community Hospital

Saturday, July 10

Savoy Centre, Methil

Sunday, July 11

Savoy Centre, Methil

Monday, July 12

Argos The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline

Former M&S, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Savoy Centre, Methil

St Andrews Community Hospital

Tuesday, July 13

Argos The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Carnegie Conference Centre, Dunfermline

Former M&S, High Street, Kirkcaldy

Savoy Centre, Methill

St Andrews Community Hospital

Grampian

The clinics in Aberdeenshire will be open for drop-ins from 9am until 7pm Monday to Friday.

Banchory Sports Village

Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre

Stewarts Hall, Huntly

Garioch Vaccination Centre, Inverurie

Macduff Sports Centre

Palace Hotel, Peterhead

Stonehaven Town Hall

Fiona Elock Vaccination Centre, Elgin – 10.15am until 5.45am

Greater Glasgow and Clyde

Monday, July 5

Port Glasgow Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Mecca Bingo Glasgow Forge – 10.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Tuesday, July 6

Glasgow Club Castlemilk – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Dumbarton Football Club – 10.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Wednesday, July 7

Hub Community Centre, Clydebank – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Govan Housing Association – 10.00am to 6.00pm

Barmulloch Community Centre – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Thursday, July 8

Allander Leisure Centre, Milngavie – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Johnstone Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Partick Thistle Football Club – 10.00am to 6.00pm

Barmulloch Community Centre – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Friday, July 9

Concord Community Centre, Dumbarton – 9.00am to 3.00pm

St Roch's Secondary School Car Park – 10.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Club Easterhouse – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Saturday, July 10

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre – 9.00am to 3.00pm

The Foundry, Barrhead – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Greenock Town Hall – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Lagoon Centre, Paisley – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Sunday, July 11

Glasgow Club Castlemilk – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Port Glasgow Town Hall – 9.00am to 3.00pm

Glasgow Club Easterhouse – 9.00am to 6.00pm

Glasgow Central Mosque – 9.00am to 7.00pm

Highland

Drop-in clinics in the Highlands are only open to those who need their first doses.

Second doses of Pfizer are available to patients at Queens Hall, Dunoon, on July 5 who received their first dose on either May 12 or 15.

On July 6 second doses of Astra Zeneca are available for those who received their first dose on May 19 or 22.

Saturday, July 10

Queens Hall, Dunoon – 10am to 2pm

Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Inverness – 9am to 5pm

Wick Riverview – 9am to 5pm

Sunday, July 11

Corran Halls, Oban – 10am to 3.30pm

Wick Riverview – 9am to 5pm

Saturday, July 17

Smithton Church 1 Murray Road, Inverness – 9am to 4pm

Lanarkshire

Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility in Motherwell and Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride are open everyday for drop-ins from 8.30am until 7.30pm.

All other centres will operate from 9am to 5pm when they are open.

Monday, July 5

Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill

Whitehill Neighbourhood Centre, Hamilton

Tuesday, July 6

Stonehouse Lifestyles, Stonehouse

Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill

Wednesday, July 7

Whitehill Neighbourhood Centre, Hamilton

Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld

Thursday, July 8

Stonehouse Lifestyles, Stonehouse

Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld

Friday, July 9

St Nicholas Church Hall, Lanark

Muirfield Community Centre, Cumbernauld

Saturday, July 10

Fernhill Community Centre, Rutherglen

Time Capsule, Coatbridge

Sunday, July 11

Time Capsule, Coatbridge

Fernhill Community Centre, Rutherglen

Lothian

Drop-in centres are available at all mass vaccination centres in the Lothians from 8am to 5.30pm.

Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)

Pyramids Business Park, Bathgate

The Younger Building, Edinburgh

Gorebridge Vaccination Centre

Lowland Hall, Ingliston

Craigroyston High School in Edinburgh will also be open for drop-in vaccinations from 8.30am to 4pm between Monday, July 5 and Sunday, July 11.

Orkney

Tuesday, July 6

Kirkwall Vaccination Centre – 5pm to 7pm

Tayside

Monday, July 5

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry – 11am to 5pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Tuesday, July 6

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Open Heavens Christian Centre, Dundee – 1pm to 7pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry – 11am to 5pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Wednesday, July 7

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Thursday, July 8

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Friday, July 9

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Saturday, July 10

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Stracathro Hospital Outpatient Department – 10am to 6pm

Sunday, July 11

Caird Hall, Dundee – 10am to 6pm

Dewar’s Centre, Perth – 10am to 6pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall – 11am to 5pm

Arbroath Community Centre – 10am to 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar – 10am to 6pm

Montrose Town Hall – 10am to 6pm

Stracathro Hospital Outpatient Department – 10am to 6pm

