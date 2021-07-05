From Monday, all mainland health boards are now offering coronavirus vaccine drop-in services for everyone aged 18 and over to receive their first dose, or second if it is eight weeks since their first jag.

Authorities hope it will encourage more people to get their vaccine if they can simply turn up without a pre-booked appointment.

A Paramedic guides members of the public as they queue outside a covid vaccination bus at the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

In Glasgow people were receiving jags on a double-decker bus which has been transformed into a vaccination clinic and was parked outside Mecca Bingo in Parkhead.

Paul Costello, 19, was one of those inoculated with his first dose of the Moderna vaccine there on Monday and found the service convenient.

Mr Costello told the PA news agency: “I work quite nearby so I just thought I’d come over here because it’s a drop-in and it’s the first day I’m able to.

“I didn’t get a letter through the door so I had to sign up for it. It was on Wednesday but I’m busy on Wednesday so just getting to come today was good because I was here already.”

Covid Vaccinator Carole Venters gives a first vaccination to Holly Aiken on board a covid vaccination bus at the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow. (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

Gordon McMillan, 29, received an appointment letter through the post for early June but could not go as he was working in England, so he was pleased that he could use a drop-in clinic.

He said: “It’s handy for people that can’t get places, I just walked in. I just stay round the corner so as soon as I heard I came down.

“I had an appointment for Easterhouse but couldn’t make it so this is my first jab. I was down south working and couldn’t get up.”

The mobile vaccination unit run by the Scottish Ambulance Service will visit local communities and busy city centre spots in Edinburgh and Glasgow for a two week period (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

Chantelle Dominiak, from Australia, said the drop-in clinics are helpful for people like her who are not registered with a GP.

The 29-year-old, who has been in Scotland for around 18 months, said: “It is a really good idea especially if you are not registered with a GP, it’s an easy way to get your vaccine.

“I hope it will encourage more people to get vaccinated, it does make it easy as instead of having to wait for an appointment letter, you can just go and get a jab.”

