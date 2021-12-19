The new 5,924 cases represents a positivity rate of 13.9% of tests that reported results (47,382).

Sadly one new death has been recorded in this time period, despire Register Offices being generally closed at the weekends.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarding the recent figures, Public Health Scotland has noted there continues to be an impact on turnaround times between specimens being taken and results reported, due to larger volumes of tests being processed by labs.

A total of 38 people were in intensive care and 504 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.

In the vaccination process, 4,371,171 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,991,879 have received their second dose, and 2,501,033 have received a third dose or a booster jag.

A message from the Editor:

Just under 6,000 new cases of Covid and one new death have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant continues to have a worldwide impact. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.