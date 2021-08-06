Face coverings will not be needed when dancing at hospitality venues. Customers who are drinking – either standing up or seated at a table - will also be exempt.

In new guidance on the change to restrictions, the Scottish Government revealed the requirement to wear a face covering may be in place until early 2022.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be reviewed every three weeks in the meantime.

A shopper in Princes Street wears a mask.

It comes after complaints of confusion over the move beyond Level 0, which was announced by Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland on Wednesday that face masks would be needed when standing to drink at a bar.

The Scottish Government later said this would not be the case, and guidance published on Friday has confirmed this.

The exemption for drinking and dancing will also apply to weddings, funerals and other life events.

Face coverings must be worn by wedding guests throughout the rest of the event however, with the exception of the person leading the service, the couple getting married, and anyone leading someone down the aisle.

In pubs and restaurants, customers will be able to eat and drink standing at the bar, but the Scottish Government “strongly advises” that table service be retained.

The Scottish Conservatives labelled recent confusion over the new rules a “mess”, and said the plan to keep face coverings in place until 2022 was “secretive”.

Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health, Annie Wells MSP said: “Instead of being honest and upfront with the public, Nicola Sturgeon has adopted a sleekit and secretive approach.

"She probably knows herself that people will be furious when they find out her plan to prolong strict Covid restrictions into 2022.”

The Scottish Government guidance states: “We anticipate that it may be necessary to keep some precautionary measures in place until early 2022, in order to help manage the increased pressure the NHS will face over the winter period.

"However we will review the position every three weeks to ensure any measures remain necessary and proportionate.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.