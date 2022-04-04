Covid Scotland: face masks no longer legally required at funerals and weddings

The latest changes are part of a “phased” relaxation of the remaining Covid rules, which still include a legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport.

The wider legal requirement for wearing face masks – which applies to shops, public transport and some other indoor settings – will be converted to guidance on April 18.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the Government will “continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present”.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest face mask relaxations, which came into effect on Monday.

Before the weekend, coronavirus hospital cases in Scotland were still at more than 2,000.

On Thursday, there were 2,383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, a record high.

That same day, 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 6,935 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

In her most recent Covid update, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will, of course, continue to encourage the wearing of face coverings in certain indoor places, especially where significant numbers of people are present.

“This phased approach strikes a sensible balance between our desire to remove this one remaining legal measure, and the common sense need for continued caution – not least for the sake of the NHS – while this wave of infection subsides.”

The change comes after it was estimated around one in 12 people had coronavirus in Scotland last week.

The legal requirement to wear a mask in other indoor settings will become guidance in two weeks.

From April 18, wearing a face mask in shops, on public transport, in healthcare settings such as hospitals and other public indoor spaces will become guidance.

However, some stores and hospitality venues may ask customers and staff to continue wearing them once the rules change.

The Scottish government will also continue to encourage people to wear a face covering when appropriate, especially at events with large crowds or indoor gatherings.

During this time, masks will still need to be worn in indoor communal areas of schools, but not in classrooms.

