In the week commencing August 29 there were 30 deaths involving the virus, National Records of Scotland said – the second lowest weekly total recorded this year.

The figures, which include all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on someone’s death certificate, are down by 11 on the previous seven days.

The weekly total is also the lowest it has been since the week commencing May 30 – when 20 deaths were recorded.

Covid deaths in Scotland have fallen again

As of September 4 2022, there have been a total of 15,622 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

In NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, the largest health board in Scotland, there were seven deaths.

Of the 30 deaths where Covid was mentioned, 23 took place in hospitals, with three in care homes and four in non-institutional settings.