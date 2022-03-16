Donald Macaskill, chief executive of independent care body Scottish Care, said negative comments from business and political figures showed a “short-sighted lack of priority”.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced the legal requirement to wear face coverings in public places will not be lifted from Monday, as previously planned, but will continue for at least another two weeks.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This move was met with outcry from some business figures. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce accused Ms Sturgeon of putting Scotland’s economic recovery into “reverse gear”, while the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said firms were looking for ministers to inject confidence, not seed doubt.

Criticism of the continued face mark rule is "shortsighted", said Donald Macaskill, CEO of Scottish Care.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association labelled the continued guidance “hugely unfair”, while the Scottish Conservatives called the move a “U-turn” and said Scotland “cannot stay stuck with Covid rules forever”.

Mr Macaskill said: “The critique of a few in some business and political quarters around the need for continued precautionary use of masks is disrespectful of those working in health and care and those especially at risk of high transmission, in particular the old.

He added: “[It’s] a short-sighted lack of priority.”

Vulnerable Scots have criticised the Government for plans to scrap free asymptomatic testing from May 1.

Blood cancer charity Myeloma UK said it was “absolutely crucial” those who were clinically vulnerable, as well as members of their household and carers, continued to have access to lateral flow tests beyond that date.

Jo Nove, acting chief executive of the charity, said: "All of the 2,000 myeloma patients in Scotland, even those in remission, are considered extremely vulnerable to Covid-19. This is because myeloma and its treatments affect the immune system, resulting in a higher risk of severe illness due to Covid-19 and a lower likelihood of producing a sufficient response to Covid-19 vaccines.

“From May 1, daily tasks such as travelling to work on public transport, or going shopping, will become extremely unsettling for myeloma patients, who will no longer have the safety net of being able to take a free test. This will have a significant impact on mental health and wellbeing.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.