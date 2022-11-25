The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland continued to fall last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows an estimated 83,700 people in private households had Covid-19 in the week ending November 15 – about 1.59% of the population.

This equates to around one in 65 people, down from one in 55 the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proportion of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland continued to fall last week, according to the latest figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In England and Wales it was also estimated that around one in 65 people had Covid-19 in the week to November 15, while in Northern Ireland it was around one in 55.

Sarah Crofts, ONS deputy director for Covid-19 infection survey analysis, said: “Infections have continued to decrease across much of the UK, except in Northern Ireland where rates have remained broadly the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In England, infections are still decreasing among most age groups, although the trends among children are less clear in these latest data.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely as the winter months progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after National Records of Scotland data published on Thursday showed confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell in the week to Sunday.