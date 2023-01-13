The proportion of people in Scotland with Covid-19 has increased further after hitting the highest level since last summer at the end of December.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates that 219,600 people in private households in Scotland had Covid in the week ending December 31. This equated to 4.17% of the population, up from 4.05% in the week ending December 28 – about one in 25 people.

Levels in the week to December 28 were at the highest since July 16, 2022 when it was one in 20. In England, around one in 25 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending January 3, while in Wales it was around one in 19.

