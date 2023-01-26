Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell last week, the latest figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 83 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to January 22, which was 19 fewer than the previous week.

It means that as of Sunday there have been 16,654 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes after Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures showed that in the week ending January 22 there were on average 891 patients in hospital with Covid-19, a 22.3% decrease from the previous week.

In the week to Sunday there were nine new admissions to intensive care units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19.