Covid Scotland: Chief Medical Officer will urge JCVI to consider vaccines for all teenagers

Dr Gregor Smith will approach the committee after it issued advice that only certain groups of children should be given a vaccine.

This includes children aged 12 and over with underlying health conditions, as well as those in the same household as someone who is immunosuppressed.

Youngsters in the three months before their 18th birthday will also be included.

But some have called for the advice to be extended to all children aged 12 to 17.

The Scottish Government has previously said it is prepared to roll out vaccines to all over 12s if advised to do so by the JCVI

The JCVI said it will keep the current decision under review, and Dr Smith will write to the committee to support this.

Ms Sturgeon told a Covid briefing on Tuesday that it is “extremely important” that 12-17-year-olds is not ruled out entirely.

She said: “To that end, the chief medical officer is writing to the JCVI asking that the benefit of vaccinating all 12-17-year-olds is kept under close and ongoing review and that it takes account of all available data from countries already doing this,” the First Minister said.

“I think that is really important – if there is a benefit to be got from vaccinating younger teenagers then its really important to make sure that young people don’t lose out on that.”

Ms Sturgeon added that the government is prepared to further roll out vaccines if the decision changes.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) called yesterday for more detail about which children would be eligible.

Professor Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol, told a briefing this was an “evidence-based decision” that would be “constantly” kept under review.

Ms Sturgeon urged all young people to get the vaccine, after recent figures showed of people in the 30-39 age group just 81 per cent have received their first dose, while the number is only 70 per cent in the 18-29-year-old bracket.

