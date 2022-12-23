Covid-19 cases in Scotland have risen, new figures show, with the country having the highest number of infections in the UK.

The Office for National Statistics Covid-19 infection survey shows that in the week to December 8, 130,900 people in Scotland were estimated to have the virus – about 2.5 per cent of the population, or one in 40, up from one in 50 the previous week.

The proportion in Scotland is the highest in the UK, with England’s rate of infection at one in 45, one in 50 in Northern Ireland and one in 55 in Wales.

The figures come as new guidance was issued by the Scottish Government this week cutting the type of coronavirus deaths in care homes that should be reported to the Crown Office.

