News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Covid Scotland: Cases increase as one in forty estimated to have Covid - with Scotland having highest number of infections in UK

Covid-19 cases in Scotland have risen, new figures show, with the country having the highest number of infections in the UK.

By Craig Paton
6 hours ago

The Office for National Statistics Covid-19 infection survey shows that in the week to December 8, 130,900 people in Scotland were estimated to have the virus – about 2.5 per cent of the population, or one in 40, up from one in 50 the previous week.

The proportion in Scotland is the highest in the UK, with England’s rate of infection at one in 45, one in 50 in Northern Ireland and one in 55 in Wales.

Hide Ad

The figures come as new guidance was issued by the Scottish Government this week cutting the type of coronavirus deaths in care homes that should be reported to the Crown Office.

130,900 people in Scotland were estimated to have the virus – about 2.5% of the population, or one in 40.
Hide Ad

The latest National Records of Scotland figures show 38 Covid-related deaths were registered in Scotland in the week to December 18, meaning fatalities related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic now total 16,252.