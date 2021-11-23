It comes after Nicola Sturgeon said last week that Cabinet was considering an expansion to the programme, with cinemas, theatres and other hospitality venues in scope.

But this expansion will not yet take place, the First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday.

The scheme will however be altered to include proof of a recent negative lateral flow test, which will come into effect from December 6.

The venues already affected by the scheme, including nightclubs and large-scale indoor and outdoor events, will continue to require them for at least a further three weeks.

All other Covid related restrictions currently in place will also remain, including the requirement to wear face coverings.

The current situation in Scotland is better than expected, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs, but remains “precarious”.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association said pubs, bars and restaurants had been brought “back from the brink” by the news.

SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “Indications were that a widening of the vaccine certification scheme to pubs, bars, restaurants would be brought in, forcing many premises into closure.“A recent joint industry survey found that, for those businesses currently enforcing the policy, 95 per cent have been negatively impacted and 87% had seen trade reduced by over 20 per cent, with some reporting falls in trade of as much as 60 per cent since the introduction of the Covid passport scheme.“This reprieve will be a great relief to the many businesses that feared a similar negative impact would be mirrored in the wider licensed hospitality sector, particularly at this crucial time of the year for the industry.”

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “Cabinet... considered the possible extension of the scheme to a much wider range of premises, including indoor theatres, cinemas and hospitality venues.

“This was a very finely balanced decision. However, I can confirm that at this stage we have decided not to extend the scope of the scheme.

“We have taken account of the fact that - although our situation is precarious - cases are currently stable and indeed slightly declining; and we have considered the inevitable impact vaccine certification has on the operation of businesses; and concluded that, at this stage, extension would not be proportionate.

"We were also mindful of the need over the coming weeks of getting across the message that it is important to be vaccinated and tested ahead of socialising in any setting - including in homes and shopping centres, for example - not just in those that might be covered by a certification scheme.”

It comes after vaccine passports were rolled out to cinemas, theatres and concert halls in Wales from November 15.

The Welsh scheme also allows for proof of a negative lateral flow test.

Opposition MSPs in Scotland have previously called for the scheme to include negative lateral flow testing alongside vaccination.

Labour leader Anas Sarwar last week urged the First Minister to commit to “including a negative test in any reformed or expanded scheme, to engaging meaningfully with the sectors that will be impacted, to sharing evidence, to considering the practicalities and to providing a financial package that prevents businesses from going under and people from losing their jobs.”

The Liberal Democrats also supported this option, with leader Alex Cole-Hamilton telling MSPs last week: “We know that LFDs are superior to vaccination passports in two significant ways.

"First, they provide an on-the-day snapshot of someone’s Covid status, rather than their vaccination status. That helps venues to ascertain who is sick and who is well.

"Secondly—and, perhaps, most important—it prevents the need for people to pass part of their medical history or evidence of recent treatment to someone who is not their clinician.”

