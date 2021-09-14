Covid Scotland: Booster vaccines for all over 50s, health workers and most vulnerable

All those in the first nine vaccine priority groups will be eligible for a booster jag, including over 50s, frontline health and social care workers, and all those over 16 with an underlying health condition.

Care home residents will be given both flu vaccines and Covid booster jags from next week.

Frontline health and social care workers will also be able to book their third dose from next week.

John Elphinstone, 91, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, administered by Practice Nurse Marianne Stewart, at Pentlands Medical Centre in Edinburgh.

All over 70s and those over 16 at the highest risk from Covid will be contacted shortly by letter or through their GP, Ms Sturgeon said.

All other eligible groups will be able to book their vaccine online from October.

Booster jags will be given no earlier than six months after the second dose.

Most will be Pfizer, regardless of the type of vaccine someone received as their first two doses.

A half dose of Moderna will also be used as an alternative, again regardless of the vaccine received previously.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been approved as a booster, but the JCVI said had chosen Pfizer and Moderna for preference as they are mRNA vaccines.

Professor Wei Shen Lim of the JCVI said the recommendation was based on clinical trial data, including the UK’s Cov-Boost study.

The Pfizer jag is “well-tolerated and has a good effect” he said.

Prof Lim added that it has been deemed safe for people to be given a flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine at the same time.

But contrary to previous interim advice, booster Covid vaccines will not be offered to those at higher risk from flu but not Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs on Tuesday: “We have received today the final JCVI advice on a vaccine booster programme.

“This is in addition to the third doses already being offered to people who were severely immunosuppressed or immunocompromised at the time of their first or second vaccination.

“I can confirm that the Scottish Government is also accepting this advice.

"The booster programme is intended to prolong the protection that vaccines provide against severe Covid illness.

"It will run alongside our biggest ever flu vaccination programme – since both of these programmes are important for individual and public health.

"Wherever possible, eligible people will be offered Covid-19 and flu vaccines together.”

