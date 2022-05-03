The new figures reveal “dangerous overcrowding” at A&E departments which puts patient safety at risk, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) said.

Just 72 per cent of patients visiting A&E were dealt with in four hours, against a Scottish Government target of 95 per cent.

This is a drop on the previous record monthly figures, in October 2021 and February 2022, both at 74 per cent.

In March a total of 11,000 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department, while over 4,100 spent 12 hours there.

The Scottish Government target is for 95 per cent of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged from A&E within four hours.

It comes as weekly A&E figures improved slightly, with 70 per cent of patients dealt with in four hours in the week to April 24, compared to just 68 per cent the week before.

The last time the A&E waiting time target was met in Scotland was July 2017 (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Dr John Thomson, Vice President of RCEM Scotland, said: “There are immense pressures on our health system. Patient safety is compromised, staff are burnt out, ambulance services are severely struggling, and Emergency Departments are dangerously over-crowded.

“During this difficult time, we commend all staff in our Emergency Departments for their resilience and hard work. These are unprecedented and extremely challenging circumstances, a result of a broken health system in dire crisis. We know morale is very low right now, and we know the challenges in providing effective care, but frontline staff across all grades continue to do their very best to keep patients safe.

“Opening 1,000 beds in the health system in Scotland and addressing the staffing crisis in social care is urgently needed to begin to tackle the current situation and to move patients appropriately and timeously through the system. This is an unsustainable situation, month-on-month performance deteriorates, and patients are coming to harm as staff face severe moral injury.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “There is still no end in sight to the horrendous A&E waiting times in Scotland – in fact, things are getting even worse.

“All the Covid restrictions have been lifted and the NHS is apparently no longer on an emergency footing, and yet we have a new monthly record for the proportion of patients waiting four hours to be seen.

“The explanation for this, and the tragic, avoidable deaths it’s causing, is simple: dreadful workforce planning by the SNP Government.

“This is completely unacceptable for patients, but it’s also really unfair on frontline staff who have been stretched beyond breaking point for months and feel responsible for a crisis that’s not of their making.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These latest weekly figures show a further improvement in A&E performance, and follow recent changes allowing boards to safely de-escalate Covid-related infection and prevention control measures with the aim of easing patient flows.

“We are also continuing to enhance capacity for Hospital at Home, and a range of other services which allow people to be treated at home rather than in hospital.