The Covid infection survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that one in 55 people in Scotland had the virus in the week to August 23.

According to the ONS, the figure equates to 1.82% of the population, or 96,000 people.

The figure dropped substantially from one in 40 the week before.

Of the four UK nations, Northern Ireland’s rate was the highest, with one in 50 people believed to have the virus during that time period.

The figure is one in 65 people in Wales and one in 60 in England.