Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s former chief medical officer who was forced to resign after visiting her second home during lockdown, will no longer be making an appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry.

Dr Calderwood, the former CMO for Scotland between 2015 until 2020, was forced to resign after being found to have visited her second home in Fife several times, contravening her own advice to Scots.

She was due to give evidence before the UK Covid Inquiry in London on Wednesday, to give her account of Scotland’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, but her appearance has now been cancelled.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, who has said she is "truly sorry" for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines by visiting her second home, adding she had "no excuses" for "not following the advice she has been giving to others".