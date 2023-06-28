All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Covid Inquiry UK: Appearance of Scotland's former chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood cancelled

Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s former chief medical officer who was forced to resign after visiting her second home during lockdown, will no longer be making an appearance at the UK Covid Inquiry.
Joseph Anderson
By Joseph Anderson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST
 Comment

Scotland’s former chief medical officer (CMO) Catherine Calderwood will no longer be making an appearance on Wednesday at the UK Covid Inquiry.

Dr Calderwood, the former CMO for Scotland between 2015 until 2020, was forced to resign after being found to have visited her second home in Fife several times, contravening her own advice to Scots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was due to give evidence before the UK Covid Inquiry in London on Wednesday, to give her account of Scotland’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, but her appearance has now been cancelled.

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, who has said she is "truly sorry" for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines by visiting her second home, adding she had "no excuses" for "not following the advice she has been giving to others".Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, who has said she is "truly sorry" for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines by visiting her second home, adding she had "no excuses" for "not following the advice she has been giving to others".
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, who has said she is "truly sorry" for not adhering to coronavirus guidelines by visiting her second home, adding she had "no excuses" for "not following the advice she has been giving to others".

A spokesperson for the inquiry said: “We will not be hearing from Dr Calderwood today. Her evidence will be rearranged.”

Related topics:ScotlandFifeLondon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.