Scotland’s former chief medical officer (CMO) Catherine Calderwood will no longer be making an appearance on Wednesday at the UK Covid Inquiry.
Dr Calderwood, the former CMO for Scotland between 2015 until 2020, was forced to resign after being found to have visited her second home in Fife several times, contravening her own advice to Scots.
She was due to give evidence before the UK Covid Inquiry in London on Wednesday, to give her account of Scotland’s initial response to the coronavirus pandemic, but her appearance has now been cancelled.
A spokesperson for the inquiry said: “We will not be hearing from Dr Calderwood today. Her evidence will be rearranged.”