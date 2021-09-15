The data published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday indicates the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,293.
The daily test positivity rate was 9.2%, down from 11.4% the previous day.
There were 1,079 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 15 on the day before, with 91 in intensive care, up two.
So far, 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,791,597 have received their second dose.
The latest figures come as, from Monday 20 September, all children and young people aged 12-15 not already covered by JCVI advice will be offered a dose of the vaccine across Scotland.
The Scottish Government has said vaccine roll out to this age group will help reduce disruption to education.