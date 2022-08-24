Covid cases in Scotland’s hospitals down by 12.3%, figures show
The number of Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals has fallen by more than 12%, the latest weekly figures have showed.
Public Health Scotland found that in the week ending August 21 there were on average 819 patients with the virus receiving in-patient care – down by 12.3% on the previous week.
A total of 3,724 positive coronavirus cases were reported over the course of the week, the figures showed.
Public Health Scotland added that there were 353 new Covid-19 admissions to hospital during the seven-day period.
There were 10 new admissions to intensive care following a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, with this down by five from the previous week.
Public Health Scotland’s latest Covid report said: “Following a peak in early April 2022, the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 was decreasing until early June 2022, before rising again until mid-July 2022.
“In recent weeks Covid-19 hospital occupancy have decreased, but levels remain high.”