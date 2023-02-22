Scottish and English researchers have found there is no link between the Covid-19 vaccine and miscarriages in research that goes towards dispelling several online conspiracy theories.

A joint project, including scientists from Edinburgh University, Imperial College and University College London, researched pregnancy outcomes in 149,685 women, combining data from 21 different studies.

The researchers found no increase in miscarriage or reduction in live birth rates in women who received a Covid-19 vaccine, when compared to women who did not receive a vaccine.

The report reads: “In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mass roll-out of vaccines helped to boost herd immunity and reduced hospital admissions, morbidity and mortality. Still, many were concerned about the safety of vaccines for pregnancy, which may have limited their uptake among pregnant women and those planning a pregnancy.”

Researchers found the pooled rate of miscarriage among women who received a Covid-19 vaccine was 9 per cent. Compared to those who received a placebo or no vaccination, women who received a Covid-19 vaccine did not have a higher risk of miscarriage.

Dr Mike Rimmer, a clinical lecturer at Edinburgh University, said: “We hope this info can be used to help women make an informed decision on if they wish to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.”

The report states that “a key challenge” of the Covid pandemic was “the role of mass media misinformation that often undermined efforts to promote key prevention strategies”, like mask-wearing, social distancing and vaccination.

“Generally, concerns about the safety of vaccines in pregnancy could be attributed to the generic immunological and inflammatory response that could impact fetal implantation and embryogenesis,” the report reads.

“However, in the case of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines, there were concerns disseminated on social media platforms claiming higher risk of miscarriage due to the formation of antibodies that could cross the placenta and bind to the spike protein called syncytin-1, a critical protein in the formation of the syncytiotrophoblast layer of the human placenta and embryogenesis