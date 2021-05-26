Which care homes were hit hardest by Covid-19 deaths?

The Care Inspectorate has published data on Covid-19 deaths in care homes across Scotland.

The data covers just over a year between March 16, 2020 and March 31, 2021, and has been published following a transparency battle with The Scotsman, The Herald, DC Thomson and STV.

The searchable table allows you to search by individual care home, by provider, by local authority, or by sorting the table by clicking on any one of the columns.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Care Inspectorate watchdog show fatalities increased from 2.1 deaths per 100 places in facilities with up to 20 places to 12.6 deaths per 100 places in those with more than 80 places.

The watchdog has recorded more coronavirus-related deaths in care homes than the National Records of Scotland (NRS) – 3,774 between March 16 2020 and March 31 2021 – although it said its data could not be of the same quality.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.